    Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha sacked for telling the truth: BJP

    Nidhi Khurana
    July21/ 2023
    New Delhi: On Friday, the BJP lashed out at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying that his dismissal of Minister Rajendra Gudha for expressing the truth exemplifies the ruling Congress's lack of concern for crimes against women.

    Hours after questioning his own government in the assembly about atrocities against women, Gudha, Minister of State for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, was fired.

    Amit Malviya, chairman of the BJP's information technology department, responded to the minister's dismissal by tweeting in Hindi that Gehlot had fired Gudha for speaking the "truth" about the government.—Inputs from Agencies

