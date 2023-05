Ajmer (Rajasthan): A man from Rajasthan's Ajmer gave one of a kind gift to his wife on their eighth marriage anniversary. Dharmendra Anija gifted a part of land to his wife Sapna on Moon. Sapna is probably a first woman in the state who has a part of land on moon. Dharmendra bought around three acres of land on moon for his wife. Anija contacted America-based company Luna Society International to buy the land.

—ANI