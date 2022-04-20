Rajasthan man arrested for spreading fake news

New Delhi: Delhi Police Cyber Cell arrested a person on Monday from Rajasthan on charges of spreading fake news about resignations of police personnel due to the ongoing farmers' agitation.

A social media campaign had been going on for the past two days propagating false rumours regarding disaffection in police ranks. Old, unrelated videos were being posted with fake news of the resignation of police personnel.

Cyber Prevention Awareness and Detection (CyPAD) unit of the Delhi Police registered a criminal case against Om Prakash Dhetarwal and later on arrested him. Om Prakash belongs to Churu District of Rajasthan.

The accused had created a Facebook account by the name of 'Kisan Andolan Rajasthan' and shared an old video from September 2020 of Home Guards of another State, portraying it as a reaction of Delhi Police personnel to the recent Farmers agitation.

Delhi Police has advised people to avoid sharing or posting any such content without verifying its authenticity.

Further arrests in the case are likely to be made soon, it said. (ANI)