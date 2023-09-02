Rajasthan govt committed to ensuring minimum loss, maximum relief for people during disasters: Gehlot

Jaipur: On Saturday, Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, promised his state's residents that his administration will do everything possible to mitigate damage and provide aid in the event of a natural or man-made calamity.

According to a press release, the meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) was convened at the chief minister's home.

