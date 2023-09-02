    Menu
    States & UTs

    Rajasthan govt committed to ensuring minimum loss, maximum relief for people during disasters: Gehlot

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    September2/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Jaipur: On Saturday, Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, promised his state's residents that his administration will do everything possible to mitigate damage and provide aid in the event of a natural or man-made calamity.

    According to a press release, the meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) was convened at the chief minister's home.

    According to Gehlot, the state of Rajasthan will do its best to limit damage and provide maximum aid in the event of a natural or man-made calamity.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Rajasthan govt CM Ashok Gehlot minimum loss maximum relief SDMA
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in