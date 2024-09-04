Rajasthan govt approves 33 pc reservation to women in Police, allocates land for development of solar energy

These include a 33% reservation for women in the police force, amendments to the Rajasthan Police Subordinate Service Rules, and the allocation of land for solar energy development.

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Government led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held a cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday and made several important decisions, including 33 per cent reservation for women in the police department.

Deputy CM Premchand Bairwa and Minister Jogaram Patel addressed the media after the meeting.

Speaking on the decision to approve 33 per cent reservation to women in the police department, Minister Patel said, "The Rajasthan Police Subordinate Service Rules, 1989, have been amended for this purpose.

Further, emphasising the use of solar energy, the minister said that the land has been allocated for the development of solar energy, ensuring that farmers receive the electricity they need.

A decision has also been made to provide additional reservations for athletes who perform well in the Paralympics and other sports.

"In the case of the death of a government employee with disabilities, close relatives of the deceased will also be entitled to pension benefits," Minister Patel added.

On August 29, the Rajasthan Government took major decisions in the interest of employees in the cabinet meeting, including an increase in state employees' gratuity and death gratuity from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

The cabinet also decided that the employees will get the benefit of a family pension at an increased rate for 10 years on the lines of central employees.

CM Bhajanlal Sharma invited industrialists on Friday to invest in the state of Rajasthan and set up industries there.

"I wish you all the best for the upcoming Ganesh festival. I have come to invite you and I assure you that I will not let any shortcomings come in the way," said the Chief Minister.

"Before this, I spoke to my officers and industrialists who have set up their industries in Rajasthan before. Not a single industrialist has gone back. Their industries have grown. I assure you that the commitment will be fulfilled. Today, Rajasthan is ready to take a big leap", added Sharma.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also held a roadshow in Mumbai to raise awareness of the "Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit 2024," which is scheduled to be held in December.

