    Rajasthan Governor condoles demise of BSF jawan died during firing practice

    April20/ 2022

    Jaipur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday condoled the demise of Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Satish Kumar who suffered injuries after the gun exploded at a firing range and died later.

    "Governor Kalraj Mishra paid tribute and expressed condolences to the martyrdom of BSF jawan Satish Kumar Chahar, a resident of Agra, during a manoeuvre in Pokhran," a statement said.

    He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured soldiers in the accident.

    According to BSF officials, the jawans were performing manoeuvres at a firing range in Pokhran village when the barrel of a 105 mm gun exploded at around 12:30 pm.

    Kumar was immediately taken to a state hospital where doctors were declared him dead. (ANI)

