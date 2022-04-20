Rajasthan farmers group, led by NDA ally RLP convenor Beniwal, stopped at Haryana border

Jaipur: The Haryana police on Saturday stopped Nagaur MP and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convenor Hanuman Beniwal on its borders when he was on his way to Delhi along with a convoy of farmers from Rajasthan to stand in solidarity with the protesting farmers opposing the farm bills passed by the central government.

Beniwal, the convenor of NDA ally RLP, left Jaipur on Saturday afternoon and as per his plan, addressed a mammoth gathering in Kotputli, Rajasthan, before reaching the Haryana border. He said that he was intentionally deprived to attend the Parliament session when this bill was tabled and was falsely declared Covid positive.

"When this bill was introduced in the Parliament, I was deprived of attending the Parliament session as was deliberately declared Covid positive ...However, since then, I have been opposing the bills via media as well as through digital platform. I have been standing with farmers ever since," he added.

Speaking further, Beniwal said, "When PM Modi, who is a man of grit, determination and courage, can scrap Article 370, he can also listen to farmers. I conveyed to him the message that he should listen to those farmers who have voted for him or else the road to 2024 will be difficult. As an NDA ally, I also wrote a letter to Union home Minister Amit Shah telling him that I will reconsider my alliance with the NDA if farmers' concerns are not paid heed to," he said.

Meanwhile, the farmers had staged a sit-in at Shahjahanapur in Alwar from where the Haryana border starts and they were requesting the police to allow them to stand with other farmers in Delhi.

They were also seen raising slogans to roll back the 'controversial' farm laws.

--IANS



