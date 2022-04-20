Rajasthan cop held for taking bribe

Jaipur: A police head constable was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Thursday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

The head constable, Mukesh Kumar, was posted at Pander police station. He had demanded the bribe from Santosh Kumar for dropping his and his family members' names from an FIR registered at the police station.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was held while taking the bribe of Rs 7,000 at the police station, said Brijraj Singh, Additional SP, ACB.

—PTI