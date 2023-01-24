Rajasthan CM launches 25 high-tech interceptors

Jaipur: The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, has flagged off 25 state-of-the-art interceptor vehicles from his official residence.

The interceptors' digital technology allows them to measure speed even at night and record the licence plates of passing vehicles.

These vehicles will contribute significantly to improving road safety and reducing the risk of accidents.

Officials have announced that the state government of Rajasthan has allocated Rs 5 crore from the Road Safety Fund to purchase these interceptors for the Rajasthan Police Department.

The state government is committed to preventing road accidents, according to the chief minister.

Financial approvals are being given for public awareness campaigns and to buy high-tech equipment for police and other departments.

He said that every year in the country, thousands of people die in road accidents.

“The families of those who die in road accidents have to suffer a lot and their children are orphaned. In such a situation, considering that every life is precious, it is the top priority of the state government to prevent road accidents,” the Chief Minister said.

Additional Director General of Police V.K. Singh said that these interceptors will ensure contactless and cashless enforcement because they can measure speed from a distance of 1 km.

They have a high-definition camera and a speed laser cannon to determine the speeds of vehicles from 1 kilometre away.

The interceptors have a range of 250 metres during the day and 100 metres at night for reading the licence plate.

Additionally, the vehicle can take a photo-video with artificial intelligence and then issue an e-challan.

These patrol vehicles are equipped with laser track speed cameras, 360-degree camera recorders, breath analyzers to test for alcohol levels in the blood, tint metres, LED signs, LED light bars, high-capacity sirens, and public address systems.

These vehicles also have standard medical equipment like first aid kits.—Inputs from Agencies