Rajasthan cabinet approves AYUSH policy

Jaipur: The Rajasthan cabinet on Tuesday approved the AYUSH policy – 2020 for the promotion and planned development of Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Yoga and Naturopathy in the state, an official release said.

The cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also cleared proposals to constitute a society for the execution of Clean India Mission (rural), implementation of Intellectual Property Rights Policy to promote innovations, the Rajasthan Ratna Award and the process of starting Gandhi Sadbhavana Samman, it said.

Under the state AYUSH policy, qualitative services will be promoted for the treatment of various diseases through Ayush treatment methods, it said.

At the same time, the quality of Ayush medical education will be upgraded and high quality AYUSH medicines will be manufactured, the release said.

The cabinet also decided to hike fine for ticketless travel in state roadways buses, according to the release.

A few other proposals pertaining to the amendments in service rules were also passed in the meeting held at the chief minister''s residence. PTI