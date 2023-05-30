    Menu
    Rajanth underlines govt's focus on self-reliance, progress made in defence export

    New Delhi: To achieve the goal of "Make in India, Make for the World," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has highlighted the government's emphasis on self-reliance and the recent growth in defence exports.

    According to the Defence Ministry, he made the remarks on Monday during a meeting with the Indian community in Nigeria at a function hosted by the Indian High Commission in Abuja.

    Abuja's Indian population, as well as those from other African cities like Lagos, turned out for the celebration.—Inputs from Agencies

