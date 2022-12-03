Rajamouli receives the New York Film Critics Circle's best director award

New York (The Hawk): According to "Variety," Tollywood director S.S. Rajamouli has won the best director prize from the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) for his epic adventure movie "RRR." The ceremony is regarded as a leading indicator of the impending Hollywood awards season.

Despite the fact that "RRR" wasn't chosen to represent India in the international feature category of the Academy Awards, Variance Films has made a significant push to get the movie recognised in the general categories, including best picture. Additionally, as "Variety" puts it, it appears to be paying off. It has been said that Rajamouli's victory was "one of the jaw-droppers" of the evening.

The best picture category of the Academy Awards has a close link with the NYFCC's best film winner. Only "Carol" (2015) and "First Cow" (2020) have failed to receive an Oscar since the expansion to nominations in 2009. The latter was the first movie to win the top award in New York without receiving a single Oscar nomination.

The Japanese film "Drive My Car," one of the winners from the previous year, was nominated for best picture. The Power of the Dog, directed by Jane Campion, along with future lead and supporting actor nominees Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee, were other crossover winners.

The two winners who did not receive acknowledgment were Kathryn Hunter for supporting actress in "The Tragedy of Macbeth" and Lady Gaga for best actress for "House of Gucci."

Todd Field's "Tr" from Focus Features won the top honour for outstanding film at the gala awards ceremony on Friday. With four victories, A24 was the studio with the most. The NYFCC, which is celebrating its 88th year, is made up of more than 50 journalists from prestigious magazines, like "Time" and "Variety."

Cate Blanchett, who won best actress for her performance as a divisive German composer on the verge of losing her hold on power, was one of the two winners for "T r" in the middle of one of the most competitive fields of nominees in recent memory. Following "Blue Jasmine" (2013), which earned her her second acting Oscar (following 2004's "The Aviator"), this is her second victory from the group.

She is competing in a race against Michelle Williams ('The Fabelmans'), Danielle Deadwyler ('Till,' a surprise Gotham winner), and Michelle Yeoh ('Everything Everywhere All at Once,' a fan favourite), according to 'Variety.

