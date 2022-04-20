Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu to set off on a jungle adventure

Chennai: The film have its dialogues by KV Vijayendra Prasad and is touted to be an African jungle adventure. Sources say that the film will be a pan-Indian one, which will be made and released as a multilingual. "Rajamouli and his father discussed and started working on the script during the lockdown. When the idea put forth to Mahesh, he liked it as the film is a high-octane action drama in the wild and will be high on VFX," the source told DT Next. Rajamouli is expected to begin the pre-production work in full swing after the release of RRR on October 13. The team will be creating virtual jungles as a part of storyboard. Meanwhile Mahesh Babu is busy with Major and Sarkaru Vaari Paata. His film with Rajamouli will officially be his next after SVP.

—ians