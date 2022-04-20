Raja Bhaiyya To Announce His New Political Outfit

Lucknow: Independent MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya is likely to launch his new political party on November 30, the day when his supporters will honour him to celebrate his silver jubilee year in politics.

The announcement was made here on Saturday by a committee headed by former MP Shailendra Kumar. "We have completed the process to register a new political outfit led by Raja Bhaiyya in the Election Commission and very soon it would get the approval," he said. Mr Kumar said that a public rally would be held at the Janeshwar Mishra Park in the state capital on November 30 where he could announce his new political outfit.

Raja Bhaiyya, who has also served as a minister in the BJP and Samajwadi Party government, will likely name his party as Jansatta Party. The MLA could also contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Raja Bhaiyya, is the five time Independent MLA from Kunda assembly segment in Pratapgarh district. The Independent MLA is also close to the BJP leadership and had voted for the BJP candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections. UNI