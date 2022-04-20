Raja Bhaiyya Floats New Faction'Jansatta Dal'; Says Ram Temple Issue Must Be Sorted Out Via Court Ruling

Lucknow: Six term Independent MLA from Uttar Pradesh Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya while announcing to float his new political outfit," Jansatta Dal" said on Friday that the main agenda of his new outfit will be to raise the issues related to disparity in the reservation system to non-dalits and youth related matters.

At a press conference here , " The MLA , who completes silver jubilee in the political arena on November 25 declared to hold a mega rally in Lucknow on November 30 to 'launch' his political faction , however, refrained from making comments on Ram temple issue or performance of the Yogi Aditynath government in Uttar Pradesh or of Narendra Modi at the Centre. " I feel that the Ayodhya issue should be sorted out through a Supreme Court verdict," he clarified while claiming that his party would fight against the disparity committed against the non-dalits in the reservation system and about the youth issues like jobs and others. " My party will fight for the genuine cause of the non-dalits, who face disparity by the government. The clauses of the SC/ST Act is very stringent while reservation in Promotion will depress the non-dalit youths who are talented," he said. Raja Bhaiyya also questioned ," why should a dalit IAS-IPS officer's children should get reservation when they are economically and socially sound. Besides, reservation in promotion should be done on the basis of talent and seniority, not on just caste.' "Giving an example that if a father doesn't treat all his children equally, then no one can stop revolt in the family similarly, if disparity is done by the governments in the name of caste, then it creates depression and void amongst the community," he added. " Rape is a heinous crime and any rapist should be punished for the crime. But there is a law that if a dalit girl is raped she gets financial compensation but in case of others this is not the case. This disparity cannot be tolerated," he said.

Raja Bhaiyya said that process for registering his "Jansatta Dal" in the Election Commission was underway and within two months time it will be formalised.

Refusing to say anything whether his party will contest the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 independently or he will go for an alliance in the elections, the Independent MLA clarified that this "decision" would be taken after ECI recognises the party. "The alliance with other parties for the general elections rests on "like-mindedness" of causes" , he said while expressing his displeasure about aggrievement of society over the SC/ST Act as it not brought for discussion either in Parliament or state Assemblies. UNI