Raja Bhaiyya's Party To Contest All LS Seats In UP

Aligarh: Jansatta Dal Loktrantrik, founded by independent MLA and former Uttar Pradesh minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya, would be contesting all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The announcement was made by former MP and MLC Akshay Pratap Singh, cousin of Raja Bhaiyya here on Thursday.

Talking to reporters here, Mr Singh said the Jansatta Dal Loktrantrik would be the third alternative in the state after the BJP and the mahagathbandhan.

The party had demanded a compensation of Rs one crore to the martyrs and fought for the cause of the youths, Akshay Pratap Singh said the new party was receiving overwhelming response from everywhere in the state and youths are joining in large numbers daily. He said Raja Bhaiyya was also a popular leader in Pratapgarh and other parts of the state but after the floating of his own party, now people are largely inclined towards it. The leader also criticised the political parties in the state for using caste and religion for their electoral gains and said youths had always suffered of this menace of the political parties. Raja Bhaiyya had organised a big rally in Lucknow on November 30 last where he announced his new political party and declared about his party's intention to contest the Lok Sabha polls. UNI