Raja Bhaiyya's Father Objects To 'Muharram Gate' In UP's Kunda

Pratapgarh: Raja Uday Pratap Singh, the erstwhile Raja of Bhadri estate and father of former Minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh a.k.a Raja Bhaiya, has objected to a temporary Muharram gate set up in a village in the Shekhpur Ashik area of Kunda development block in Pratapgarh.

Uday Pratap Singh, 89, tweeted, "In Shekhpur village located at Kunda, Pratapgarh, Muslims have built a gate of the mosque across the road, on which many things are written in their language. They are forcing the Hindus to walk under it. We suggest that all Hindus complain to the chief minister that the gate should be removed immediately."

Uday Pratap Singh's tweet is being widely shared on social media.

Singh is known for his pro-right leanings and takes active part in activities related to Hindu organisations in the region. —IANS