Raja Bhaiyya's 'Jansatta' Launching At Mega Rally Held To Demand Equal Rights For All

Lucknow: Launching his new political outfit 'Jansatta', six term Independent MLA from Uttar Pradesh Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya who recently celebrated his silver jubilee in electoral politics demanded on Friday Rs one crore compensation for the martyrs of Indian army and para-military forces.

At a mega rally organised in Lucknow on Friday, Mr Bhaiyya also demanded payment of cane dues to farmers within a week and assurance from the government that it would not seek disparity in fundamental rights of the citizens.

" We are not anti-dalits but we want that as per the Constitutional rights, every citizen's right should be protected and there should be no disparity,"he said at the mammoth rally.

Amidst raising of ' Jai Raghuraj' slogans and crowd cheering Raja Bhaiyya, Pragatsheel Samajwadi Party Lohia founder Shivpal Singh Yadav's message was also read out for wishing best to the new political outfit Jansatta.The message shows that Shivpal and Raja Bhaiyya's parties could form an alliance during the coming Lok Sabha polls. Raja Bhaiyya was a cabinet minister in the previous Akhilesh Yadav ministry but he did not enjoy good personal relations with the former CM.

Raja Bhaiyya annnounced that his new political outfit would be named as 'Jansatta', but the name of the party could be 'Jansatta Dal', 'Jansatta Party' or 'Jansatta Loktrantrik Dal' but the final decision rests with the Election Commission.

Refusing to say anything whether his party will contest the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 alone or he will go for an alliance in the elections, the Independent MLA clarified that decision on contesting the elections would be taken after ECI recognises the party.

" It is unfortunate that a rape victim from dalit community gets compensation while victims from other castes or communities are ignored. We want that every rape victim should get compensation as Constitution gives equal rights to everyone," he said.

" Rape is a heinous crime and criminal should be punished for it. But there is a law that if a Dalit girl is raped, she gets financial compensation but in the case of others it is not provided. This disparity cannot be tolerated," the MLA said.

He also questioned the provision of giving reservation to wards of IAS and IPS officers when they are economically and socially sound.Reservation in promotion should be done on the basis of talent and seniority, not on just caste basis , he said.

Giving an example, he said ," if a father doesn't treat all his children equally, then no one can stop a revolt in the family, similarly, if a government shows disparity in the name of caste, then it creates depression amongst the communities" . Raking up the controversial SC/ST Act, Raja Bhaiyya said ," everyone knows about the misuse of the SC/ST Act.The judiciary too admitted that it is being misused and hence the law was amended. But the government brought an Ordinance to remove the amendment of the judiciary and every political party supported them, which is surprising" .

Without taking any names, he said his new political faction would not be known for "creating controversies" and would go down in the history as an outfit which fought for "equal rights for all citizens."

He said his party will fight for Rs one crore compensation for the martyrs of the army and para-military forces besides paying of the cane dues to farmers within a week's time. Former MP Shailendra Kumar, Independent MLA Vinod Saroj and his cousin Akshay Pratap Singh were among the prominent personalities , who were on the dais along with Raja Bhaiyya. Special train of 18 coaches carried the supporters to the rally. UNI