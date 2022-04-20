Raja Bhaiya's Father To Be Under House Arrest On Muharram

Pratapgarh: The district administration of the Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh has put Raja Uday Pratap Singh, father of former minister and Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya, under house arrest starting Monday.

Police sources here said Raja Uday Pratap Singh, who was adamant on holding 'Hanuman Chalisa' paath and a 'bhandara' during Muharram in the Shekhput Ashik village in the Kunda Kotwali area will now be under house arrest at his residence 'Bhadri Mahal,' from Monday evening, starting 1700 hrs till 2200 hrs on Tuesday. The administration had earlier refused to give him permission for holding a 'bhandara' and a 'paath.' SDM, Kunda said during this time, Section 144 will be imposed in the whole region and police force has been deployed in view of security arrangements.

Uday Pratap Singh had been put under house arrest, last year as well. UNI