Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty offer prayers at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of film UT69 release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: Actor Shilpa Shetty visited Siddhivinayak Temple with her husband Raj Kundra to offer prayers and seek blessings on Friday.



In the images, both can be seen twinning in white traditional dresses. Shilpa teamed up her white suit with a yellow shawl. Raj, on the other hand, donned a green shawl over his white kurta.

The couple made the visit to the temple ahead of the release of his Raj's film 'UT69'

Earlier Raj told ANI, "It is a true story from the time I entered the jail till I exited. It is all about my life there in 63 days. My troubles, safety issues, the relationships and friends I made there to food and drink. It is a slice of life and a serious topic told in a very light-hearted way."



He added how Shilpa reacted after hearing about the entire concept of this film, "When I told my wife about this film, she told me, 'Raj you have been through so much in life, you really need this again. Again you will have to face trolls and reactions.' But when she heard the script, she said, 'You can do it."



"So, it is not easy for us to deal with all this. When I came out of jail I wore a mask as I didn't want to face the media. I was hurt by the media trial so that is how the mask came on. A few months later I met Shahnawaz and he discussed the topic and said we have to make this film. I later decided that I would keep wearing this mask until I get clean chit or this movie is released. I knew people would keep trolling me but that troll made me stronger."



In 2021, Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications. The case was registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.



Slated for theatrical release on November 3, 'UT69' starring Raj Kundra and directed by Shahnawaz Ali is all about Raj Kundra's life in prison.

—ANI