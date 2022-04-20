Raj Guv to Inaugurate IIHMR Varsity's Pradanya Annual Global Conf

Focuses on Digital Health, Sustainable Development and Wellbeing

Transforming Health and Wellbeing using Technology

Jaipur (The Hawk): IIHMR University Jaipur is organizing its 25th silver jubilee edition of its annual global conference Pradanya 2021 from 3 - 5 February virtually. This conference is on the theme Digital Health, Sustainable Development and Wellbeing. This conference is very much aligned to the nation's vision of achieving sustainable development goals and digital health.

The global conference will be inaugurated by Shri Kalraj Mishra, Hon'ble Governor of Rajasthan. Inaugural session will also witness the presence of Padam Bhushan Prof. G. P. Padmanabhan, Honorary Professor, and Former Director, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and Padma Shri Dr. Chandrakant S. Pandav, Former Professor & Head, Centre for Community Medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi. The inauguration session is scheduled on 3rd February 2021 from 5.00 to 6.00 pm (online).

This conference will include nine sessions, comprising 42 experts from 10 countries. It also includes an exclusive Pradanya Silver Jubilee Session by young thought leader students of Health Management from India and USA. The conference will also witness Padharo Mahare Des - a virtual COVID-19 relief concert. On the last day of the conference there is scheduled Launch of SDG Choupal - Health with a special address by CEO Niti Ayog, Amitabh Kant.

The global conference theme is timely and intends to promote new knowledge, research, and innovations to transform health and wellbeing of population. The conference shall deliberate upon the most relevant issues like potential of digital health, leading and managing change for technological adaption, role of technology in driving healthcare for sustainable development, building patient-centric digital health ecosystem, community engagement for achieving universal health care coverage, and SDG 3-Ensuring health and wellbeing for all. This conference would help in charting the way forward for transforming the health and wellbeing domain by government, and non-governmental agencies engaged in health and wellbeing of population. The deliberations will also bring newer policy perspectives and collaborations/partnerships among stakeholders said Dr. P.R. Sodani, President, IIHMR University, Jaipur.

Organizing Secretary Dr. Shiv. K. Tripathi said, we are getting very encouraging response from all walks of stakeholders on this conference and look forward to achieving our key objectives. This conference will attract over 1000 delegates which includes students, scholars, professionals in healthcare and allied fields, consultants, corporates, and academicians for deeper and focused deliberations from more than 11 countries including USA, UK, Malaysia, Qatar, Dubai, Norway and other South Asian countries.