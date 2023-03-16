Raj govt announces Rs 1 lakh reward for absconding accused in paper leak case

Jaipur: On Thursday, the Director General of Police for the state of Rajasthan, Umesh Mishra, made an announcement that a reward of one lakh rupees would be offered for information that led to the arrest of accused Anil Meena in the case of leaking the first question paper of the second grade general knowledge paper that was administered by the RPSC.

Sher Singh, also known as Meena Meena, who lives in the Dola Ka Bas Chomu neighbourhood of Jaipur and once held the position of Principal at the Rural Hall in Bhavri, Swaroopganj, Abu Road, has not been located as of yet.—Inputs from Agencies