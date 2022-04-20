Raj Bhawan Cash Van Heist-Murder Case: Accused Arrested

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police at last arrested the suspected accused in the sensational cash van robbery case of over Rs 6 lacs in which a security personnel was also shot dead, at the VVIP area near Raj Bhawan in the state capital on July 30.

The lone accused, who was detected on Saturday has been arrested from his sister's house in Rae Bareli early on Sunday morning.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani told UNI that the accused identified as Vinit Tiwari was arrested from Bholakhera area of Rae Bareli district.

Vinit along with his wife and two daughters had escaped from his Lucknow residence on Saturday morning, before the police raid.

SSP said that the accused has accepted his crime and during the raid, police team recovered Rs 4,73,900 of the looted amount from his possession, adding that the criminal has been brought to Lucknow from Rae Bareli.

On July 30, an unidentified motorcycle-borne man shot dead the driver of a cash van outside the Raj Bhawan in Lucknow. The assailant then fled from the spot with Rs 6 lacs. He had also fired at the guard who was accompanying the driver.

Police was clueless about the criminal and even announced Rs one lakh award on his head, whose photograph was also released. UNI