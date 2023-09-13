Raj Bhavan vs Bengal secretariat: Guv announces new prog for state varsities bypassing edu dept

Kolkata: The Governor’s House has issued a fresh notification intimating West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose's decision to form a new committee for all state universities with an intent to accelerate the pace of administrative decisions and actions.

The committee christened "Speed Programme" constituted by the Governor, by virtue of being the chancellor of all state universities, is being seen as leading to yet another round of tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the state secretariat, as the announcement has been made keeping the state education department in the dark.

On Tuesday evening, Calcutta High Court’s division bench of Justices Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Hirnamay Bhattacharya sought an affidavit from the Raj Bhavan on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against the Governor’s decision to not give assent to the West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

As part of the "Speed Programme", there will be 25 committees for expediting actions relating to faculty appointments for these state universities. At the same time, the Raj Bhavan has announced the Governor’s decision to form an advisory committee to oversee and ensure quick completion of the pending administrative work there.

The decision to form "Real-time Monitoring Cell" within the Raj Bhavan premises, will enable the vice-chancellors and interim vice-chancellors of state universities to maintain a line of communication with the Governor.

Complaints and grievances related to functioning of state universities can also be registered with this monitoring cell.

—IANS