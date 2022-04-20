Raj Babbar Visits UP Congress Office But Did Not Do Any Organisational Work

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress state president, Raj Babbar, who took morale responsibility of the Party defeat but so far has not tendered his resignation, made a day long visit to the Party office on Thursday but shocked the leaders and workers when he took no organizational work except for signing a cheque to facilitate distribution of salaries of the Staff.

``Babbar came with a message that he has to perform ogranisational work but he visited the Party office, signed the cheque for salary distribution and left without making any further discussion over the organizational work", disclosed a senior Congress leader and general secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee. The leader claimed that he along with over 50 other senior office bearers of the UPCC had already tendered their resignation from their posts but Babbar gave no time to take a decision on them. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and MLC Deepak Singh on Thursday termed the action of chief minister Yogi Adityanath against tainted and corrupt government employees, nothing but a `cosmetic exercise' to fool the public on zero tolerance policy of the government. ``The government should bring out a white paper mentioning the name of each official along with a charge-sheet served on them over their corrupt practices", demanded Singh claiming that Yogi was just doing a cosmetic exercise.

``The reality behind the so-called action of Adityanath is that a big number of government officials had joined the service and later disappeared and once they got selected to another job, they remained absent from their first assignment with any further information", cited Singh claiming majority of those removed falls under this category as they all were already missing from job. Mr Singh also demanded that if the government had courage then they must register a case for illegal disappearance against such officials so that truth behind their `disappearance' and now for their removal from jobs will be exposed. UNI