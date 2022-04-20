Raj Babbar Likely To Contest From Lucknow

Lucknow: With party workers and leaders still confused over stitching of 'Mahaghatbandhan' (Grand Alliance) with other Opposition Parties, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar seems to have started ground work to contest next Lok Sabha polls from the prestigious Lucknow Parliament seat in 2019.

To make a better rapport with the public, Babbar, who once contested against the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from Lucknow as a Samajwadi Party nominee, has now chosen the opportunity of Party's `Prabhat Pheri' programme which he kicked off from Rajajipuram here this week.

While the workers sang Ram Dhun on the 150 the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Babbar met locals, shook hands and waved at the crowd and passers-by.

Last week, Babbar also visited famous `Sharma Tea Stall' in Lalbagh area of the city in the evening and called his workers, leaders, journalists etc and sat with them reportedly to make the locals here realise that he was concerned with the people of Lucknow and wanted to represent the city in Parliament. A senior Congress leader and Babbar confidant confirmed that irrespective of talks with Opposition parties, Babbar was preparing to contest from Lucknow as his term at Rajya Sabha would expire a few months after the Parliament poll if they were held in April-May 2019. When pointed out that Babbar was likely to be removed from the UPCC top post and if that happens would he still be fielded, the leader replied that Babbar would contest from Lucknow irrespective of whether he remained the state unit chief or not. Congressmen started their `Prabhat Pheri' exercise from this week singing 'Ram dhun' ``Raghupati Raghav Rajaram……".

Uttar Pradesh Congress general secretary, Vinod Mishra, who is also in charge of the Lucknow district Congress, claimed that they carried out Prabhat Pheri in Mohanlalganj on Tuesday morning and will continue to visit all the blocks in the district area till October 2.

He said that on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), a big gathering in each district will me made to remember Mahatma Gandhi's contribution particularly his message of `Non-Violence' and communal harmony amongst all sects of life. 'We will hold placards depicting our pledge to follow the footstep of Mahatma Gandhi and to uphold his preaching of brotherhood and non-violence,' claimed Mr Mishra.

He said that through 'Prabhat Pheris', they will send a message that they will fight against all odds and safeguard the preaching of the Father of Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who always advocated 'non-violence' and 'communal harmony'. He claimed that they will also celebrate the coming 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as 'Non-Violence Day'. UNI