Raisuddin Appealed To Yogi & Senior Officers Of Moradabad Division For Justice

Moradabad (The Hawk): Raisuddin's son Late Shahabuddin resident of Kanth ki Pulia near Takhat Wali Masjid Police Station Nagphani District Moradabad has said in an application to the top officers of the Mandal that his elder son Jamaluddin who died on 20.10. Died due to illness on 2020, Late Jamaluddin's wife Smt. Nisha, daughter late, Wajid Hussain, resident of Mohalla Chiman, town and police station Chandpur, District Bijnor, Mohammad Faraj, son Sartaj, resident of Kanth ki culvert, Takhat Wali Masjid, police station Nagfani, got married from district Moradabad on 22-7- 2022Yes, the said Nisha has 3 children from Late Jamaluddin, Kumari Umra Jamal 12 years, Mohammad Kaif 10 years, Mohammad Ali 4 years, the said Nisha and her present husband Mohammad Faraz, Raisuddin and their younger son Kamaluddin threaten us, that we Sell ??your property and give fifty lakh rupees otherwise we will lie against youIf you keep litigating you will ruin you, Nisha's husband Mohammad Faraz, and her elder brother Naved threaten, that we will continue to sue you falsely, let us tell you that Naved is working in the District Magistrate's office in Moradabad, says that Will get all your property done in the name of Nisha by telling DM sahibYou cannot harm us, if you take any legal action, then you and your son Kamaluddin will be sent to jail by false case, said Nisha after marriage to Mohammad Faraj, Mohammad Faraj, with the help of his brother Naved, by submitting fake documents Property of late Jamaluddin in his nameIt has been done, the applicant has come to know that those people have also obtained the copy of the FD by forging the signature of the late Jamaluddin, the son of the applicant, the applicant and the family members of the applicant objected to this, then the said people have filed a complaint against the applicant and the applicant. Threatening to send the family members of the applicant to jail for murderRaisuddin told the officers that false NCR has also been filed against my younger son Kamaluddin in the police station civil line. And any serious with the family members of the applicantcan carry out events