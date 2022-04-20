Rains Likely In UP On March 13, 14

Lucknow: Light to heavy rains are expected to lash several areas of the state on March 13 and 14 due to the western disturbances being active during this time, the weather department said on Monday.

Day temperatures rose appreciably in the Allahabad division, while there was no significant change in the remaining divisions over the state on Sunday. Day temperatures were below normal in Jhansi and Agra divisions. The highest maximum temperature over the state was 32.6 degree Celsius, recorded at Banda (O). Night temperatures fell appreciably in Bareilly division, while they appreciably rose in Agra division and reported no large changes in the remaining divisions over the state. Night temperatures were below normal in Kanpur, Bareilly divisions and were normal in the remaining divisions over the state. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 9.2 degree Celsius at Lakhimpur Kheri. UNI