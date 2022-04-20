Rains Likely In U'khand

Dehradun: After the first snow of the season, the hill state of Uttarakhand is likely to receive its first spell of winter rains, the Regional Met Office said on Monday.

It said that rains were likely to occur in the hill region, primarily in Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh and Chamoli. Snowfall was also likely between November 13 and 15.

Director of the Regional Met office, Vikram Singh, said that combination of a circulation over Punjab and Haryana would trigger the rains.

The rains were expected to benefit the farmers.

While Uttarakhand is not facing a smog, unlike New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, absence of rains has led to severe dry weather.

Air pollution has also gone up and the suspended solid particles in the state capital here have breached the danger-mark.

The plains have been hit badly by air pollution in the past one week.