Rains in UP: Death toll climbs to 28, red alert in six districts

Lucknow: The death toll in Uttar Pradesh has risen to 28 as a result of the severe rains that have been falling there for the past three days, with a red warning having been issued on Tuesday in six districts, including the worst-hit Barabanki and Gonda. According to a state official, over 50 millimetres of rain fell in 10 districts across the state in the last 48 hours, while seven additional districts received over 100 millimetres. Over 250 millimetres of rain fell in the past day in some areas of Bahraich and Barabanki.

In the last 24 hours (from Monday evening at 6 p.m. to Tuesday evening at the same time), nine deaths have been reported. The office of the Relief Commissioner said that five people were killed by lightning, two were killed by flooding, and one person died from drowning.

It was reported that three people had died in Mirzapur, two in Prayagraj, and one in each of Sitapur and Budaun.—Inputs from Agencies