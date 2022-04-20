Rains Fail To Dampen Poll Spirits In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Rains on Monday lashed parts of Uttarakhand but failed to disrupt the electioneering. The five Lok Sabha constituencies in the state go to the polls in the first phase on April 11.

With the electioneering coming to an end at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, parts of Uttarakhand were lashed by rains in the morning which continued for two-three hours till the afternoon. However, rallies and roadshows in some places such as Chakrata and Mussoorie continued without any disruption. The sky was mostly clear in the plains. In the Nainital constituency, Congress General Secretary Harish Rawat took out a roadshow in Rudrapur area. "In our area, the sky is clear," said Rawat. In rain-drenched Dehradun, most of the parties campaigned through loudspeaker-fitted four-wheelers, asking the electorates to vote in their favour.

Meteorological Department Director Bikram Singh said the sky is likely to be clear in the next two-three days. "There may not be any rain in the next few days," he said. --IANS