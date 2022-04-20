Rains Disrupt Life In Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Normal life was disrupted in Uttar Pradesh due to heavy rains during the past 24 hours with prediction of more downpour in the next 48 hours. Consequent to rains, people faced several problems, including waterlogging and power cuts. Road, rail and air traffic was affected while children going to schools, and office-goers had to face severe problems. Life was affected in Lucknow, Allahabad, Gorakhpur and other cities of the state. Trains are running late while flights, delayed due to the rains. The Weather office has predicted heavy to very heavy rains at Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Bahriach, Balrmpur, Gonda, Lakhimpur kheri, Muzaffarnagar, Shahjahanpur, Shravasti and Sidharthnagar districts during the next 48 hours. Due to rains, rivers flowing in the state has started rising, threatening the embankments. The UP Government has already set up control rooms in 17 flood-prone districts. However, a report from Banda said due to heavy rains, the water level of Chandraval river has increased leading to snapping of road links to several villages including Jaspura,Amara,Kutti and Barheta villages. A report from Gonda said Ghagra river was rising 2 cm per hour and an alert has been sounded in the villages near the river. Another report from Shahjahanpur, state Urban Development Minister Suresh Khanna had to cancel his programme of plantation drive due to heavy rains. According to flood control room, Sidharthnagar recorded the highest of 156.6 mm of rains followed by 37 mm in Lakhimpur, 16.6 mm in Ayodhya and 39 mm in Balrampur. UNI