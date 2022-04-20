Rains Continue In UP, Mercury Dips

Lucknow: Intermittent rains in most parts of Uttar Pradesh continued on Tuesday bringing the temperature down, the Met said as it forecast heavy showers in the eastern and central parts of the state in the next 24 hours till Wednesday.

There would be off and on rains here on Tuesday, leading to further drop in the mercury, Regional Met Director J.P. Gupta said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius while the minimum was recorded at 20 degrees.

Gorakhpur recorded a minimum of 21, Varanasi 20.1, Allahabad 24, and Jhansi 24.6 degrees Celsius.

A part of the historical Chota Imambara roof here caved in late on Monday and many houses in the PGI area have also caved in, an official informed. There were also reports of several wall collapses of old buildings from other parts.

Lucknow (Central) Legislator and Law Minister Brajesh Pathak said he has directed government agencies to ensure that weak and dilapidated houses were vacated at the earliest.

Rains have pounded the state over the past 10 days, leaving more than 115 persons dead either due to electrocution or house and wall collapses. --IANS