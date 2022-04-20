Rains bring more despair as corona cases rise in Taj city

Agra: Monsoon rains have increased the anxiety and concern level of the Agra district administration which fears the Covid-19 scenario could get compounded in coming weeks as seasonal health issues will add to the burden on the medical infrastructure in the city.

Though the testing facilities and the availability of beds in hospitals have increased, the incidence of the corona infection continues to remain high in the city and neighbouring districts.

The district authorities have sealed the borders to prevent movement from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The locals have been warned not to visit or entertain guests from Delhi and neighbouring states.

Though the markets have opened, the momentum has yet to pick up as people are generally avoiding crowded spaces. The marriage season is over and the festivities associated with Raksha Bandhan and Sri Krishna Janmashtami are likely to remain on a low key. In Mathura-Vrindavan, the temples continue to remain closed, while 'Govardhan Parikrama' remains suspended.

In the last 24 hours, Agra reported 16 fresh cases, taking the tally to 1,517. The number of active cases is 169. So far 35,410 samples have been collected. The city now has 84 containment zones.

In Mathura, four new cases took the tally to 653, Mainpuri's new 19 cases added the total to 495.

In Etah five new cases were reported taking the total to 209.

Five fresh corona cases took the Kasganj total to 269, and Firozabad reported four new cases taking the tally to 601.

