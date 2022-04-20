Rainfall Expected To Continue In UP, Crops To Bear Brunt

Lucknow: Amid the cold weather conditions, rainfall continued to prevail in many districts of Uttar Pradesh as the sky remained overcast in most areas of the state on Friday.

In the state capital, the maximum temperature was recorded at 17 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded as 10.4 degree Celsius, so far today.

On Thursday however, the maximum temperature in Lucknow was recorded six degrees below normal at 15.8 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded seven degrees above normal at 14 degree Celsius.

The rainfall which started around midnight on Wednesday, continued to prevail in as many as 37 districts of UP till Thursday. According to the weather experts, usually 9.1 mm rainfall is recorded on an average till Jan 16, but in the past 24 hours in the state, this figure climbed to 13.4 mm.

Barabanki, Gonda and Kanpur witnessed the maximum rainfall while it had mixed effect on farming.

Rainfall continued in neighbouring districts of Lucknow as well and although Gorakhpur and Prayagraj did not witness rainfall, clouds continued to hover. Various places including Meerut and Baghpat witnessed rainfall along with hail. The minimum temperature in Meerut fell to nine degree Celsius while in Baghpat and Shamli, it was recorded at 8 degree Celsius and Bulandshahr recorded a minimum temperature of 11 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur was recorded at 7 degree Celsius.

On the other hand, normal life was affected in western Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad division due to intermittent rain since the past 48 hours.

The rainfall which started from late Wednesday night, has ceased to stop till Friday which has intensified the cold weather. In view of the cold and rain, schools have also been closed in the district.

As per the weatherman, rainfall is expected to occur on Friday as well. Due to the strong western disturbances on mountains and persistent snowfall there, the weather is cold in this part of the state. In Moradabad, dense fog continued to prevail in the morning due to which vehicles could be seen crawling on the highway. The cold wave during the day also intensified the cold weather conditions, although the day temperature recorded a 2.6 degree increase.

Farmers believe that this rain, which is not seasonal, is neither suitable for farming, nor good for the animals. There is also a danger to the crops being negatively affected if the weather does not clear up. On the other hand, the rainfall and strong winds prevailing since the last two days in the Basti district have incurred serious damages on the 'dalahni' and 'tilahani' crops.

Sources in the Agriculture Science Department on Friday said that the rain has incurred damages on the pulse crops like, 'arhar,' peas, gram, 'moong' and also mustard and sesame crops.

The flowers of mustard, which is the major crop of 'tilahani' category, have fallen down while the flowers of 'arhar' and fruits have been damaged.

Sources said that except the crops of wheat and sugarcane, other crops of potatoes, cauliflowers and tomatoes have also incurred damages. UNI