Rain, thundershowers with lightning very likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh

"Rain/Thundershowers and Lightning are very likely to occur today during next three hours (valid up to 09:50 hrs. IST) at isolated places over Mirzapur, Sonbhadra districts and adjoining areas," predicted the Meteorological Centre. (ANI)