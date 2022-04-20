    Menu
    Rain, thundershowers with lightning very likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Rain, thundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur today during next few hours (up to 09:50 am) in parts of Uttar Pradesh, according to the Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.

    Rain, thundershowers and lightning are very likely at isolated places over Mirzapur, Sonbhadra districts and adjoining areas.

    "Rain/Thundershowers and Lightning are very likely to occur today during next three hours (valid up to 09:50 hrs. IST) at isolated places over Mirzapur, Sonbhadra districts and adjoining areas," predicted the Meteorological Centre. (ANI)

