Rain, thundershowers lash Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Light to moderate rain and thundershowers occurred at most places in western Uttar Pradesh and at many places over the eastern part of the state on Friday, the meteorological department here said.

Heavy rain and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning also occurred at isolated places over the state, it said.

Rain or thundershowers are very likely at many places, while heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the state on Saturday. Moderate to severe thunderstorm is also very likely at isolated places over the state, the weather department said.

Rain or thundershowers are very likely at many places over the state on Sunday and Monday, it said.