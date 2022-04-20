Rain threatens to play spoilsport in Indo-Pak showdown

Kolkata:�Thunderstorm and heavy showers that lashed the city today hours before the high-voltage India- Pakistan World Twenty20 clash have subsided, raising hopes of the match going ahead here. Rain in the morning was followed by a thundershower around 4:30pm, three hours before the highly-anticipated encounter between the two traditional rivals. Groundsmen were busy with mopping up operations overseen by Cricket Association of Bengal President Sourav Ganguly, a former India captain. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan was also seen at the ground with Ganguly. The iconic Eden Gardens has a new drainage system now and has also brought high-quality covers from the UK to ensure that rain disruptions don't damage the outfield. Already, a number of spectators have thronged the ground expecting and are hoping that there will be no curtailment in the overs for the crucial must-win tie for India. As per ICC regulations, the curtailment of overs will start only if one hour is lost to rains and umpires will wait till at least 11:15pm for a minimum five-over game. If the match is washed out completely, both teams will get a point each.