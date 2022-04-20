Rain-soaked goodbye for Lee Kuan Yew as Singapore prepares for his funeral

Singapore: It was a sombre day for Singapore as the country on Sunday prepared to hold the state funeral for its founding father Lee Kuan Yew. Torrential rains poured as thousands of countrymen, some holding umbrella, some with flowers, lined the streets to attend the funeral procession carrying Lee's coffin from the Parliament House where it had been lying in state. Nearly half a million people turned up at the Parliament House to pay last tributes to lee, whereas a million others visited tribute sites at community centers across the city during a week of national mourning that began Monday. 91-year-old who was suffering from pneumonia and was admitted in hospital since Feb 5, died last Monday. The funeral procession began on on Sunday at 12:30 local time with Lee's coffin being carried on a gun carriage through the grounds around Parliament House. After the state funeral, which will be attended by world leaders, Lee's body will be cremated in a private family ceremony at the Mandai crematorium. The expansive show of emotion is a rare event for Singapore. The island nation about four times the size of Washington DC is known around the world as a wealthy trade and finance center with a strict social order including a ban on chewing gum and caning for some crimes. Lee was Singapore's prime minister for more than three decades, ruling with an iron grip until 1990, and is regarded by Singaporeans as the architect of their island's prosperity. But his authoritarian rule has also left a legacy of restrictions on free speech, a tame media and a stunted democracy. His son, Lee Hsieng Loong, is the current prime minister. Leaders and dignitaries from more than two dozen countries are attending the state funeral. The US delegation is led by former President Bill Clinton. Abroad, India has declared a national day of mourning and in New Zealand, the government is flying flags at half-staff. Highlights of the procession are expected to include a 21-gun salute by four howitzers and a flyover by air force fighter jets. Churches will toll their bells. During the funeral service, civil defense sirens will blare across the island to begin a minute's silence.