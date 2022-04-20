Rain, Snowfall Continue In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The higher reaches of Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall on Friday, while the lower areas were lashed by heavy rain.

This was the second consecutive day of rain and snow in the hill state, the Met Department said. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to cancel his rally in Rudrapur after heavy rain held him up at Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport for nearly fours hours. Rain continued in Dehradun and adjoining Mussoorie on Friday bringing down the temperature considerably.

Kedarnath, Badrinath and Auli in the Garhwal region and Munsiyari and its nearby areas in Kumaon received heavy snowfall. The snowfall and rain have led to increased cold in the state. Freezing winds blowing from the hills swept the plains, which also received showers in varying degrees, the Met Department said.