Rain, Snowfall Continue In HP

Shimla: The inclement and cold-wave condition continue in the state as night temperature remained four to five degrees below normal.

Met Office said that Gondla in Lahaul Spiti had 15 cm snowfall whereas high reaches of district got moderate spell of fresh snowfall, Chamba and Kangra district reported snowfall on the high reaches and rain in the down streams.

Tourist resort Dalhousie had 13 mm rain, Dharmshala 6 mm, Kangra and Baijnath 5 mm each, Palampur three mm and Chamba 2 mm.

It was partly cloudy in Shimla and its surrounding areas in the afternoon today.

Minimum temperature remained four to five degree below normal as Keylong was coldest with minus five and Kalpa in Kinnuar minus four degrees, tourist resort Manali minus 0.6 degrees, Kufri in Shimla and Dalhousie 0.1 and 0.2 degrees.

Bhuntar in Kullu was 2.3 degrees,, Solan 4.3 degrees, Palampur 4.5 degrees, Shimla 4.9 degrees, Sundernagar in Mandi 5.1 degrees, Kangra 6.6 degrees, Dharmshala and Chamba 7.2 degrees each.

Minimum temperature of Una was 9 degrees, Bilaspur 9.5 degrees, Hamirpur 9.8 degrees

Mandi 10.2 degrees and Nahan in Sirmaur 12.7 degrees respectively.

Maximum temperature in Keylong was recorded minus 2.6 degrees which is coldest of this season, Due to partly cloudy to mainly sunny in the rest of state the Maximum temperature improvised slightly as Kalpa was 4.6 degrees. Dalhousie 8.9 degrees, Shimla and Chamba 16.7 degrees, Dharmshala 16.8 degrees Bhuntar 20.2 degrees, Nahan 20.6 degrees, Solan 21 degrees, Sundernagar 22 degreesUna 23 degrees, Bilaspur 23.5 degrees, Hamirpur 23.6 degrees and Kangra 23.7 degrees respectively. The Met Office forecast mainly dry weather in the state during next 24 hrs. UNI