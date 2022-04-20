Rain, Relief Forecast In Heat Struck Uttarakhand

Dehradun: People in the hill state of Uttarakhand are set to beat the heat as the Met department on Tuesday has predicted moderate to heavy rains in the next 48-hours.

Regional Met Office on Tuesday said rains would occur in most parts of the state over the next few days owing to a western disturbance and a cyclonic circulation.

This will give respite to the state which has recorded the highest summer temperatures last week in 16 years. While the plains continue to be hit by a gruelling heat wave, this time even the hills were singed by a harsh sun and sultry weather.

The Met department has also predicted hailstorm at some places.

Following the rain warning, the state government has asked officials to be vigilant in the hilly areas and ensure that there is no breach on the roads bordering seasonal rivers.

Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh might be hit by dust storms in a few days as well. Mercury is averaging between 34-38 degrees Celsius in the plains and 25-27 degrees Celsius in the hills. It is likely to drop a few notches following rains.

There has been moderate rainfall in Badrinath over the last 24-hours.