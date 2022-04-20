Rain Makes A Comeback In Taj City

Agra: After a brief interval, rains returned to the Taj city on Saturday, taking the residents by surprise and marring the Janamashtmi celebrations.

According to reports, while welcome receptions for two ministers was cancelled, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath changed his programme to attend Janamashtmi celebrations in Mathura.

"It was sultry till about 2 p.m. Then gusty winds flew in dark clouds, which opened up around 3 p.m. forcing people to run for shelter. The temperature has fallen and we expect showers to continue for some time," said Sudhir Gupta, a Vijay Nagar colony resident.

Meanwhile, the water level in Yamuna river, which was rising till Friday evening, steadied, though water entered low-lying areas. It is unlikely to cross the danger mark at 495 feet.

"At the back of the Taj Mahal, in the Mehtaab Bagh area, hundreds of tourists and locals turned up to see a swelling Yamuna. From this end to the Agra Fort, its one vast expanse of water touching the Taj Ganj shamshan ghaat," said tourist guide Ved Gautam.

The Agra Municipal Corporation had planted thousands of saplings in the river bed on August 9, as part of the Chief Minister''s ambitious plantation drive setting a record of 22 crore saplings in a day.

"All the saplings in the Lal Ghat area, near the Agra Water Works, have been washed away and so much money wasted," complained Chaturbhuj Tiwari, an activist.