Rain Intensifies Cold In UP

Lucknow: The people of the state capital on Wednesday woke up to a light drizzle which gradually intensified plummeting the temperature.

Despite fog and cold winds in the morning, Tuesday saw huge respite from the cold weather due to sunshine in the day. However, the weather changed appreciably from around 0500 hrs on Wednesday.

The people appearing in the TET examination had to face much difficulties due to rainfall in Lucknow, Rai Bareli, Ayodhya, Amethi and other districts today.

According to the weatherman, the weather could become normal from Thursday but recent snowfall on the mountains, the north-western winds coming from there is likely to make the weather dry till weekend.

Biting cold could again return to the state during the nights from the weekend, due to the dry weather condition getting active. This could lead to a drop in the minimum temperatures.

Weather saw changing colors in various parts of the state. While several districts of western UP experienced slight drizzle on Tuesday itself, Kanpur and other nearby districts saw bright sunshine during the day. Cold weather conditions also intensified in Varanasi, following light drizzling. Even as weather experts were expressing the possibility of rains in Poorvanchal since several days, sunshine had given much-needed relief from the severe cold but the rains have once again increased the cold.

Rainfall also occurred in Prayagraj which saw an overcast sky on Wednesday morning which later transformed into rainfall.

Rains are expected the whole day even as the weather department has predicted a clear sky from next week. On the other hand, intermittent drizzling since the past two days had affected normal life in Meerut. Bareilly also witnessed light drizzling since late night while 1mm rainfall was recorded in Bijnor. Aligarh also saw an overcast sky since the morning and drizzling which intensified the cold weather. UNI