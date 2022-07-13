Rain, flooding in Gujarat cause huge losses

Gandhinagar : Heavy rainfall in South and Central Gujarat has caused huge damage to standing crops, power supply network, district and state highways, government and private properties. The losses could run into hundreds of crores of rupees, according to the Revenue Department's senior officer.

The primary estimates of loss suggests that in just a few talukas affected by the floods, the loss may touch to Rs 100 crore. The survey for damage in the rain-affected areas has begun.

In Valsad Taluka, 14 villages have been affected. Survey in seven villages has been completed and it is likely to be completed in the rest seven by this evening, said Manish Gurwani, District Development Officer, Valsad.

Hariya is the first village where 79 persons have been paid Rs 75,800 as compensation for groceries and clothes, relief in other villages will be released within a day or two, said Valsad DDO.

According to the officer, on Tuesday 78 district roads were closed and by evening 43 were repaired and opened, 35 roads were under repair. That too is likely to be repaired by the end of the day, said the official.

Other worst affected areas were in Chhotaudepur and Narmada districts. Bodeli Taluka of Chhotaudepur has received 25 inches rain in 24 hours; 35 villages in the taluka were affected, of which 22 suffered severe damage. A total of 22 teams, each comprising four members, are conducting surveys of these villages, said Umesh Shah, Sub Divisional Magistrate of Bodeli Taluka.

Shah said in Sankheda taluka 22 villages were affected, of which eight were the worst ones. "A survey of all villages is underway. In both talukas, 27 roads of the district panchayat and the state were damaged. The Roads and Buildings is conducting separate surveys, similarly the agriculture department is carrying out surveys of damage to crops," said Shah.

On July 8 due to heavy rainfall a Kacha house collapsed in Khedapa village of Mahisagar district killing Savitaben Parghi (56) and her two-year-old granddaughter. On July 12 Minister of State for Education Kuberbhai Dindor personally handed a compensation cheque of Rs four lakh to the Parghi family.

In Narmada district, Karjan Dam overflowed due to heavy rains in the catchment areas, because of which six villages in the downstream area were submerged. Narmada district administration has deployed 34 teams to carry out damage surveys, said H.K. Vyas, Resident Additional Collector of the district. --- IANS