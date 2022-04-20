Rain delays play in Bangladesh-South Africa Test

Chittagong: Rain delayed the start of the fifth day`s play in the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa in Chittagong on Saturday. The match appeared heading for a draw as rain had washed out the entire fourth day`s play while 50 overs were lost on the second and third days at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. South Africa, who scored 248 in the first innings, bowled out Bangladesh for 326 before making 61-0 in their second knock. Openers Stiaan van Zyl was unbeaten on 33 and Dean Elgar on 28 not out, with the tourists trailing by 17 runs. The second and final Test will be played in Dhaka from July 30. AFP