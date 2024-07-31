Rain brings respite but causes traffic woes in Delhi and NCR

Rain lashed Delhi and NCR, easing humid weather but leading to traffic jams. IMD forecasts moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the next two hours.

New Delhi: Rain lashed several parts of Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday evening, providing relief from the humid weather. However, the downpour has resulted in traffic congestion throughout the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in most parts of the capital for the next two hours.

"Clouds have converged over Delhi from all four sectors. Widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated intense to very intense spells (3-5 cm/hr) is likely over Delhi during the next two hours," the IMD stated in its latest update.

Meanwhile, Air India issued an advisory warning that flights to and from Delhi may be affected due to the bad weather this evening. "Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic and waterlogging may delay movement. Please check your flight status before heading to the airport," Air India posted on X.

The IMD has cautioned that the showers are likely to cause slippery roads, low visibility, traffic disruptions, and localised waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Delhi's average maximum temperature in July was 35.8°C, slightly above the long-period average (LPA). However, high humidity levels--over 50% on most days in July--led to a Heat Index (HI) or 'real feel' of 45.8°C, making it feel significantly warmer than the recorded maximum temperature, according to the IMD.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature for the month this year, with the mercury settling at 39.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's normal.

According to the IMD, intermittent showers are likely in Delhi till August 5.

—ANI