Rain & Hail Play Spoil Sport, Crop Destroyed

Haldwani: The weather today suddenly changed, during which strong winds and hail storm played havoc. The roads were covered with a white sheet of hail. It is believed that crops may have affected due to this unseasonal rain and hail.

Fair weather with sunshine suddenly deteriorated by noon today. Rain accompanied by a strong thunderstorm in the entire area from hills to the Terai and Bhabar, though cooled in the weather, but also disappointed the farmers. Heavy rains lashed Nainital, Bhimtal and Haldwani. The highest damage has been reported from the hill districts, where standing crop has been damaged by hail. Heavy late evening hail storm has been reported from Gangolihat and Thal Tehsil areas of Pithoragarh district. The the Timta region of Gangolihat standing crop, fruits and vegetables are reported to have been destroyed. Besides, lids of tanks placed on the roofs and dish antennas have also taken a beating. Hail has also caused damage to dozens of villages in Sor. Whereas good crop harvest was reported in the winter months due to good rain, unseasonal rain and hail has disappointed the farmers.