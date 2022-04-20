Railways transports more oxygen to Karnataka

Bengaluru: Railways has transported more medical oxygen to Karnataka as it faces growing demand amid the Covid surge, an official said on Friday.

The 6th Oxygen Express, carrying 73 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen, arrived at the inland container depot near Whitefield station from Jamnagar (Gujarat), a South Western Railway (SWR) official said.

Railways said it has transported 713 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen to the state, while two more trains, carrying 120 tonnes and 109 tonnes, will reach Bengaluru on early Saturday from Tatanagar (Jharkhand) and Jamnagar.

--IANS