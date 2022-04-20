Railways start online survey on preference of bedrolls

New Delhi: With a view to improving passenger amenities and services, the Railways Ministry has started an online survey on consumers' preference of bedrolls which will cover aspects from cleanliness and hygienic conditions to their colour and design choice. The ministry has uploaded a detailed questionnaire on its website www.Indianrailways.Gov.In on bedrolls such as bed sheets, towels, pillows and blankets used during travel on trains. "The proforma can be filled up online by August 17. The questions asked in this survey include all aspects pertaining to bedrolls like cleanliness and hygienic conditions, colour preference, size preference, design preference, fabric preference, possible charges etc," a release from the ministry said. The Indian Railways have signed an MoU with National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to work on quality and design of bedrolls and related issues. The survey has been designed in consultation with NIFT. The data collected through the survey will act as useful input in this exercise. "Consumers have been requested to spare some time and fill in the questionnaire. It has been assured that the information so collected could be used only for research purpose and would remain private and confidential," the release said. "The ministry has always been emphasizing on having a better connect between the railway administration and the railway users and has been insisting on collecting passengers' feedback on various issues with a view to improving passenger amenities and services in all respects," it said. PTI